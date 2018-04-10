The Blitzkrieg engine, it has WW2, MediEval, Roman, and Musket gameplay. its turn-based Hex & chit, it has an A.I. and hotseat versions for hard core boardwargamers. the game has Leaders at its core they give benifits and objectives. there are elders & heroes too. Machine Guns , Granades. the Maps have Hinderances to ataacking in differrent types of hex, there is Line Of Sight that blocks shots and ranged attacks, there is close combat & Melee. catapults bows, tanks and Anti-Tank guns, Mortors, Muskets Swords & shields, it has a random battle generator. there are setting for easy med hard and random. full screen or windowed, ranges for targeting and range circles, scenario builder tools.